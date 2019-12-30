Lucknow: Scooty owner challaned Rs 6,100 for Priyanka’s helmet-less ride

A videograb of Priyanka Gandhi riding pillion on a scooty to reach Darapuri’s residence in Lucknow on Saturday. A videograb of Priyanka Gandhi riding pillion on a scooty to reach Darapuri’s residence in Lucknow on Saturday.

Traffic Police here has fined the owner of the two-wheeler on which Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi rode pillion to reach the house of jailed activist and former IPS officer SR Darapuri. Traffic police said that the owner of the scooty will also have to pay the fine for Priyanka for not wearing a helmet during her ride as per the rules, the fine for pillion rider without a helmet is also paid by the owner.

“After seeing pictures and videos on social media and in newspapers, we investigated the matter and found that rules had been flouted by the owner of the scooter on Saturday. Under the different offices, a total fine of Rs 6,100 has been imposed on Rajdeep Singh, who is the owner of the vehicle,” said Poornendu Singh, SP (Traffic), Lucknow.

While the scooty is owned by one Rajdeep Singh, it was being driven by local Congress leader Dheeraj Gurjar.

“The owner had violated rules like overspeeding, driving without helmet, violation of traffic rules, not stopping when asked to stop by police, faulty registration number plate. He was driving without a driving licence,” said the SP.

Asked if Priyanka Gandhi will also be fined because she rode the scooty without a helmet, Singh said, “In case, the pillion rider is found to be without a helmet, the fine goes to the owner. In this case, the fine for Priyanka Gandhi riding without a helmet has gone to the owner of the vehicle – Rajdeep Singh.”

Priyanka rode pillion for nearly 30 minutes from 1090 Chauraha to Polytechnic Chauraha on Saturday, when police tried to stop her cavalcade on its way to meet Darapuri.

