Six kanwariyas ‘attack’ school van after minor collision in Lucknow

The kanwariyas allegedly struck the rear windshield and side mirror of the school van with their hands, damaging both, before fleeing the scene. (File)

Six kanwariyas riding three motorcycles allegedly attacked a school van carrying young children after a minor collision in Lucknow on Monday morning.

The van was on its way to drop students at school when the incident took place at Charak Crossing in the Chowk area, leaving the children terrified.

Police said after the minor collision, the kanwariyas allegedly struck the rear windshield and side mirror of the school van with their hands, damaging both, before fleeing the scene.

Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Shubham Kumar said police have identified the registration numbers of the three motorcycles through CCTV footage and videos of the incident, and a case will be registered and legal action will be taken against those found responsible.