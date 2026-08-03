Six kanwariyas ‘attack’ school van after minor collision in Lucknow

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Six kanwariyas riding three motorcycles allegedly attacked a school van carrying young children after a minor collision in Lucknow on Monday morning.
The van was on its way to drop students at school when the incident took place at Charak Crossing in the Chowk area, leaving the children terrified.
Police said after the minor collision, the kanwariyas allegedly struck the rear windshield and side mirror of the school van with their hands, damaging both, before fleeing the scene.
Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Shubham Kumar said police have identified the registration numbers of the three motorcycles through CCTV footage and videos of the incident, and a case will be registered and legal action will be taken against those found responsible.
Kumar, however, denied reports that the kanwariyas pelted stones at the vehicle.
He further said the youths were believed to be kanwariyas based on their attire and the fact that they were carrying holy water containers typically used during the Kanwar Yatra.
Station House Officer, Chowk police station, Nagesh Upadhyay said minor students were inside the van at the time of the incident, but none of them suffered any injuries.
A purported video widely shared on social media shows a woman who claimed she witnessed the incident. In the video, she alleged that a group deliberately attacked the vehicle and used abusive language before fleeing.
According to police, they received information about the incident on Monday morning, following which a team was immediately dispatched to the spot.
A preliminary inquiry found that the school van had a minor collision with one of the three motorcycles. Upadhyay said the van driver had applied the brakes because of the rain, following which one of the motorcycles rammed into the rear of the vehicle.
The collision triggered a heated exchange between the van driver and the riders. During the argument, some of the kanwariyas allegedly struck the van with force, damaging its side mirror and rear-view mirror.
Police said officers stationed a short distance from the crossing rushed to the spot after noticing the commotion but the riders had fled by then. Before leaving, they allegedly threatened the van driver.
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