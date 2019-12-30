Lucknow: S-I arrested for conspiracy in murder of ashram sevadar

The Jalaun police had provided security to Manindra after an alleged attack on him in 2009. (Representational Image) The Jalaun police had provided security to Manindra after an alleged attack on him in 2009. (Representational Image)

A police sub-inspector was arrested Saturday in connection with the murder of a 23-year-old man, who was found shot dead inside an ashram in Jalaun Thursday. The deceased, Ravi Shankar, was a ‘sevadar’ of Manindra Maharaj (53) and was staying at his ashram in Rampura area of Jalaun district for the past seven months, police said.

The arrested accused, Rajendra Prasad Tiwari (59), was part of the security detail of Manindra, they added.

Superintendent of Police, Jalaun, Dr Satish Kumar said, “During preliminary investigation, it came to light that Rajendra Prasad’s service pistol was used in the murder of Ravi Shankar. Rajendra Prasad was arrested on conspiracy charge on Saturday.”

The Jalaun police had provided security to Manindra after an alleged attack on him in 2009. Rajendra Prasad Tiwari, who was due to retire next year, and two police constables were at present deployed for Manindra’s security.

A day after the crime, police arrested Manindra on murder charges. He was staying in the ashram along with his family.

SP said, “An investigation is on. We are collecting evidence and trying to find out who opened fire. Prima facie, we have found that Manindra was upset with Ravi Shankar. We are still working on this information.”

The body was found with a bullet injury on the head, inside the ashram at Ninawali village Thursday. A police team reached the spot and Manindra claimed to them that Ravi Shankar had committed suicide. The body was sent for postmortem. According to sources, two police constables deployed at the ashram had gone to the local police station at the time of the incident.

Family members of Ravi Shankar, along with local residents, staged a protest demanding Manindra’s arrest. The police subsequently registered a murder case based on a complaint by Ravi Shankar’s father.

