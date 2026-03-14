Lucknow is playing a bigger role in boosting India’s security: Rajnath

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday said that Uttar Pradesh has established a Defence Corridor with several defence facilities and that Lucknow is playing a growing role in strengthening national security.

Singh, the MP from Lucknow, who was in the city to inaugurate the second phase of the Green Corridor project, said that a BrahMos Aerospace testing facility will be set up in the state.

“The integration and testing facility for the BrahMos missile has been established in Lucknow. This will not only strengthen the country’s defence capabilities, but also create new technological opportunities for our youth and give further strength to Make in India,” he said.

“During Operation Sindoor, it was seen how BrahMos missiles created devastation in terrorist camps in Pakistan. The response delivered by BrahMos has made terrorists think many times before attempting any attack on India. Lucknow’s role in strengthening the nation’s security infrastructure fills me with pride. The city contributes soldiers and resources for the security of the nation,” the defence minister said.

Addressing the gathering at the inauguration of the Green Corridor’s second phase, the defence minister also said that land belonging to the Army was utilised in parts of the project and the work was completed through coordination between civil and defence authorities.

“About Rs 7,000 crore is being spent on constructing the 28-km Green Corridor from IIM Road to the Outer Ring Road,” Singh said.

“Land belonging to the Army was also used in the Green Corridor project. Both the civil and defence sectors worked together on the project. There were certain challenges regarding land allocation, but they were resolved through mutual coordination. When civil and defence institutions work together, the pace of development multiplies,” he added.

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The defence minister also highlighted that more than 150 trees that came in the alignment of the project were transplanted instead of being cut. “While building this corridor, more than 150 trees that came in the way were not cut down, but were transplanted elsewhere, setting an example of environmental protection,” he said.

The defence minister also spoke about the city’s improving transport network, including the upcoming Lucknow Kanpur Expressway, a 62-km corridor being developed at a cost of about Rs 4,500 crore.

“Soon, once the 62-km Lucknow-Kanpur Expressway is completed, people will be able to travel to Kanpur in just 35 to 45 minutes. This expressway will mark a new chapter in Lucknow’s infrastructure development.”

The defence minister praised Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for acting against criminal elements in the state, saying the government has “cleaned the filth of the society”. He said Yogi Adityanath, popularly known as ‘Bulldozer Baba’, has taken action against mafia and criminals, demolishing illegal properties and freeing land for development works.

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“People know Yogi ji by the name Bulldozer Baba. Indeed, people recognise Yogi ji as “Bulldozer Baba” and Yogi ji has deployed bulldozers against the homes of mafias and goons, teaching them a fitting lesson. However, those people tend to view only one side of the bulldozer. A bulldozer does not merely demolish; rather, in the wake of demolition, it also paves the way for development,” Singh said.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath maintained Indian traditions abroad as well as maintained the same lifestyle and food habits as in India, Singh said, pointing out that the chief minister did not change his identity and habits.

Rajnath Singh said urban development in the city is being carried out through planned initiatives, including an MoU that has been signed between the School of Planning and Architecture and the Lucknow Development Authority for scientific and integrated city planning.

“On the lines of the National Capital Region, a State Capital Region is also being developed around Lucknow, for which credit goes to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath,” he said.

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Rajnath Singh highlighted that Lucknow has been granted UNESCO’s “Creative City of Gastronomy” status, making it a leader in cuisine and a renowned culinary destination. “It is a matter of pride that Lucknow has secured a place among the world’s renowned culinary destinations,” he said.

“Arrangements have been made for door-to-door garbage collection. Lucknow is setting benchmarks in cleanliness, and the sewage system is also being improved. In Swachh Survekshan 2025, Lucknow secured the third position in the entire country. The city is now among the most livable, with modern facilities for residents,” Singh further added.

— WITH PTI Inputs