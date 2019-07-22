Lucknow: Robbery gang busted after shootout, three held

Three persons linked to a gang behind at least three robbery incidents in Lucknow this year, in which two people died, were arrested after they suffered injuries in a shootout in the early hours of Sunday in Lucknow’s Krishna Nagar police station area, police claimed.

Two policemen also suffered minor injuries. ADG Lucknow (zone) Rajeev Krishna announced a reward of Rs 75,000 to the police team involved in the operation. The three arrested were identified as Ajay Gupta aka Tinku Nepali (38), Laik (32) and Mohak Shastri (28). Among these, Tinku Nepali is a historysheeter with nearly a dozen criminal cases against him, said police.

“In February, a businessman was looted after he was shot in the leg. In March, there was an incident at a jewellery showroom in Krishna Nagar area in which two persons died. In May a businessman was shot at in Gomti Nagar in an attempt to loot. The Lucknow police and crime branch traced a lot of numbers and checked CCTV footage. We tracked several criminals and shortlisted several gangs,” said Lucknow SSP Kalanidhi Naithani.

According to a police statement, eight teams were formed to investigate these incidents. Around 900 CCTV clippings were checked, 250 suspects were traced and 10-12 gangs were marked.

“The local police received information about the movements of the Tinku Nepali. CO, Alambagh and CO, Krishna Nagar were informed about this. Around 3:30 am when police tried to stop these persons at a spot where barricaded were put up, they opened fire. In retaliatory fire, three of them suffered injuries on their legs. They were taken to the Lok Bandhu hospital hospital. Two policemen also suffered minor injuries and they all are out of danger,” SSP added.

The main mastermind of these incidents has been identified as Kamal Kishore aka Tinku Kapala, who is absconding.

They have confessed being involved in these three incidents of loot. Information about more incidents is expected to be revealed during further questioning. On Sunday too, they were planning to proceed with another loot,” the SSP said.