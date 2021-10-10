Lucknow: Reward for leads on six wanted policemen raised to Rs 1 lakh

The Kanpur Police on Saturday increased the reward to Rs 1 lakh each from Rs 25,000 for leads on six policemen, including a station house officer, wanted in the Kanpur realtor death case.

The policemen, who have been suspended, were posted at the Ramgarhtal police station in Gorakhpur.

The police said the reward was increased since the accused were untraceable. They raided the houses of the policemen and detained a few persons for questioning.

The six accused are SHO Jagat Narain Singh from Amethi, sub-inspectors Akshay Kumar Mishra from Ballia, Vijay Yadav from Jaunpur and Raul Dubey from Mirzapur, and constables Kamlesh Singh Yadav and Prashant Kumar (both from Ghazipur), said a police officer. They are accused of assaulting realtor Manish Gupta during a hotel raid in Gorakhpur on September 28. Gupta later succumbed to his injuries.

The Gorakhpur Police are, meanwhile, examining footage of CCTV cameras at the hotel and hospital where Gupta was taken. Two days ago, a video surfaced online and purportedly shows Gupta lying unconscious on the floor and later being taken away by a few policemen. Police said the video appeared to be of the incident.

A special investigation team, which is probing the case, has found that the police had taken a lot of time in transferring Gupta from a private hospital to a government one.

The SIT has released the photographs of the accused.

The Kanpur Police declared that the informer’s name would be kept secret and her security would be their responsibility. People can provide leads to police on two new cellphone numbers.

The police have recorded the statement of Manish Gupta’s wife Meenakshi and his two friends Harveer Singh and Pradeep Kumar from Gurgaon, who were with him in Gorakhpur.

The hotel staff has also been questioned.