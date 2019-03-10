Lucknow professor says name dropped from award list over posts critical of government

An assistant professor at Lucknow University’s Hindi Department, whose name was shortlisted for a prestigious award, has alleged that his name has been dropped from the list due to his criticism of the Uttar Pradesh and Central government.

Ravikant, the professor, said he got a call from the State Employees Literary Association — which works under the UP government — on February 26, informing him that he has been shortlisted for the Raman Lal Agarwal Prize. The award carries with it a cash prize of Rs 11,000.

“On March 6, I received a call from the association’s general secretary Dinesh Chandra Awasthi that my name has been dropped because of my posts on Facebook,” Ravikant told The Indian Express.

He said he was supposed to get the prize on March 17 and that he has been informed that the award will now be given to some other person.

The professor claimed that Awasthi told him that his name was being dropped after the association received a complaint from one Shailendra Singh, who is the managing director of New Delhi-based NGO Human and Animal Crime Control Association. Awasthi also reportedly forwarded him a letter on WhatsApp stating about his name being dropped.

When contacted, Awasthi refused to comment on the matter, while the association’s director, Hari Om, did not respond to calls and a message seeking comment on it.

On Saturday evening, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav tweeted in support of the professor stating, “The BJP’s assault on Dalits continues unabated. Today Prof. Ravi Kant of Lucknow University was stripped of a state-sponsored award for having anti-BJP views. This is the true face of their so-called ‘nationalism.’”