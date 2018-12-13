Lucknow: Posters accusing former SSP of taking bribe surface, probe on

Police have ordered an inquiry after posters accusing former Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Krishna Bahadur Singh of accepting bribe from a history-sheeter for not arresting him surfaced on Tuesday in Khurja area of Bulandshahr district.

Singh was transferred to the DG headquarters in Lucknow on December 8, five days after Inspector Subodh Kumar Singh, the Siyana station house officer, and a civilian, Sumit Kumar, were killed when a mob protesting against alleged cow slaughter went on a rampage in the area.

“Additional superintendent of police, crime, Shiv Ram Yadav, is probing it. He will look into all aspects, including the allegations made in the poster,” said Bulandshahr SSP, Prabhakar Chaudhary.

A native of Islamabad village in Khurja, Haji Arif has 42 criminal cases, including four cases of cow slaughter against him. He also carries a reward of Rs 25,000 on his head, Khurja Circle Officer (CO), Gopal Singh said. “The posters have been put up by miscreants who wants to disturb peace in the area. Allegations are completely false,” the CO added.

Other than the former SSP, the posters also accused politicians of helping Arif in his cow slaughter business, though it has not named anyone in particular. “Arif has purchased policemen ranging from constables to sub-inspectors by paying them money. He also also paid Rs 1 crore to SSP KB Singh. Leaders, who have also taken bribe, helped Arif in his business,” read the poster.

Reacting to the allegations, KB Singh said, “I don’t know anything about the poster. I left Bulandshahr five days back.” When asked about Arif, he said, “talk to the officials presently posted in Bulandshahr”.

The latest case against Arif was lodged at Khurja Dehat police station in November this year. Senior-sub-inspector of the police station, Pramod Kumar said, “Police had raided an under-construction house at Islamabad village and recovered 21 heads of bulls and one live bull. Eight persons, including Arif, were booked on cow slaughter charges. Three persons – Wakeel, his son Firoz alias Sonu and Nawab – have been arrested in this connection. Raids are on trace to nab the other accused. A local court has declared Arif proclaimed absconder. The police are now again moving court to seek permission for his property attachment.”

When contacted, Principal Secretary, Home, Arvind Kumar said, “I am not aware of the incident. I will check with the Bulandshahr district administration. It will be part of the inquiry ordered by the district police to verify the allegations mentioned in it.”