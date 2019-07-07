Poorvanchal, where PM seat is located, facing hardship: Mayawati

On a day Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a BJP membership drive in his constituency Varanasi, BSP chief Mayawati claimed that people of Poorvanchal region, where the holy city is located, were facing hardships.

“In the Poorvanchal region, from where Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath comes from (Gorakhpur) and where Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s constituency is located, the state of villages and its residents is bad. People are migrating from these areas due to crime. Crores of people are also desperate for development. Despite the BJP having its government at the Centre and state, there has not been any change in the situation. This proves that the promises made by the BJP were hollow,” she said in a statement, adding a “majboor (helpless)” ruling alliance would actually have been better than a “majboot (strong) one.

During elections, Modi used to ask people whether they wanted a “majboor (helpless)” or a “majboot (strong)” government.

“A majboor government will have fear and work for the welfare of people. Such a government will not be autocratic and its leaders too will not take the law in their hands, and create anarchy and corruption,” the BSP supremo said during a meeting with the party leaders from Poorvanchal and Awadh regions.

The party also claimed that the private sector is continuing to exploit the people. “Like the country, In Uttar Pradesh too, there has been no development of capital and hence, the private sector is continuing with exploitation… The condition of law and order and power, roads, water, healthcare, education and traffic is also very bad,” the statement said.

Reacting to the Union Budget on Saturday, Mayawati had said that it would only help capitalists.

Meanwhile, the statement issued by the party said that the meeting saw participation of office bearers from nine zones (mandals) in both the regions.

“Preparedness of cadre and activities to increase the party’s support base among people were discussed. Some necessary changes were made to the party and new instructions were given to the leaders after taking stock of the issues,” the statement said.

According to sources, the party has decided to merge three mandals to form a zone. “The chief of mandals will now act as zone in-charge,” a source said, adding that during the meeting, it was stressed that the party office bearers need to focus on the upcoming bypolls.