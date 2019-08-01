Lucknow: Police probe former MP Dhananjay Singh’s role

Although police have not named anyone in the FIR in connection with the Tuesday afternoon shootout in busy Hazratganj area of Lucknow, they are probing the alleged role of former MP and strongman Dhananjay Singh and his aide, dismissed police constable Alok Singh, behind the incident.

The shootout had left 50-year-old Shahid Jaffri, wanted in a murder case, and his 42-year-old brother Namvar injured. While Shahid, who is undergoing treatment under police custody, suffered a bullet wound on his chest, Namvar was hit by a bullet on his shoulder. The condition of the brother duo is stable, police said on Wednesday.

On Tuesday afternoon, Shahid and Namvar were shot at by two youths on a motorbike soon after they left a lounge at Habibullah Estate in Hazratganj on a motorcycle. Despite being injured, brothers sped towards the SSP camp office, where policemen on duty came to their rescue.

“The brothers suspect the role of former MP Dhananjay Singh and former policeman Alok Singh in the murder attempt. But they have not been named in the FIR yet. They suspect a land dispute behind the attack. Investigation in the case is on,” SHO of Hazratganj Police Station, Radha Raman Singh, said.

According to police, Shahid works for jailed BSP leader Mukhtar Ansari. A native of Wazirganj area of Lucknow, Shahid and three others were wanted in a murder case that took place during 2013 sectarian violence, and have been on run since then. “Syed Mohmmad Jaffri alias Shahid and three others are wanted in the murder case of Ved Prakash Yadav, who was passing by the place of violence and had sustained gunshot injury. Since all four were absconding, non-bailable warrants were issued from the court. As they remained untraceable, we had obtained an order for attachment of their properties. We had sent the court order to Wazirganj police station for execution, but they are yet to act on it,” said SIT Sub-Inspector Rajendra Singh.