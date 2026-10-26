3 of family shot dead in Lucknow as neighbour opens fire during parking row

According to an eyewitness, the argument between neighbours snowballed. At one point, Rishabh ran into his home and returned with a pistol. He allegedly opened fire on the neighbours and fired till the magazine emptied.

Written by: Bhupendra Pandey
2 min readUpdated: Oct 26, 2026 04:10 PM IST
Police Lucknow parkingPolice said the accused, Rishabh Shukla, has been arrested. (Representational image)
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A parking dispute in Lucknow ended in tragedy after a man allegedly opened fire at his neighbours, killing two brothers and one of their sons. The accused, Rishabh Shukla (34), did not try to flee the spot and has been arrested.

Police said the incident took place at 10.30 am on Monday in Lucknow’s old city area. The accused allegedly used an illegal pistol to open fire at Shivaji Tiwari (63), his brother Shivendra (54), and Shivaji’s son Suyash (29).

Tarun Gauba, Lucknow’s Commissioner of Police, told The Indian Express that a family member of Shivaji Tiwari had parked a car in front of their house. Tiwaris’ neighbour Rishabh Shukla objected.

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According to an eyewitness, the argument between neighbours snowballed. At one point, Rishabh ran into his home and returned with a pistol. He allegedly opened fire on the neighbours and fired till the magazine emptied.

Gauba said Shivaji and his brother Shivendra died on the spot. Shivaji’s son, Suyash, was rushed to a hospital where he succumbed to the bullet injuries, he added. The accused, Rishabh Shukla, did not try to flee and was arrested at the crime scene.

The Police Commissioner told The Indian Express that they are questioning the accused. While some reports say he works in the Merchant Navy, police said they were trying to confirm this. People in the neighbourhood said he was mostly at home. The Police Commissioner said details about his background would be confirmed after interrogation.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Bhupendra Pandey
Bhupendra Pandey

Bhupendra Pandey is the Resident Editor of the Lucknow edition of The Indian Express. With decades of experience in the heart of Uttar Pradesh’s journalistic landscape, he oversees the bureau’s coverage of India’s most politically significant state. His expertise lies in navigating the complex intersections of state governance, legislative policy, and grassroots social movements. From tracking high-stakes assembly elections to analyzing administrative shifts in the Hindi heartland, Bhupendra’s reportage provides a definitive lens on the region's evolution. Authoritativeness He leads a team of seasoned reporters and investigators, ensuring that The Indian Express’ signature "Journalism of Courage" is reflected in every regional story. His leadership is central to the Lucknow bureau’s reputation for breaking stories that hold the powerful to account, making him a trusted figure for policy analysts, political scholars, and the general public seeking to understand the nuances of UP’s complex landscape. Trustworthiness & Accountability Under his stewardship, the Lucknow edition adheres to the strictest standards of factual verification and non-partisan reporting. He serves as a bridge between the local populace and the national discourse, ensuring that regional issues are elevated with accuracy and context. By prioritizing primary-source reporting and on-the-ground verification, he upholds the trust that readers have placed in the Express brand for nearly a century. ... Read More

 

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