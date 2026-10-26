3 of family shot dead in Lucknow as neighbour opens fire during parking row

A parking dispute in Lucknow ended in tragedy after a man allegedly opened fire at his neighbours, killing two brothers and one of their sons. The accused, Rishabh Shukla (34), did not try to flee the spot and has been arrested.

Police said the incident took place at 10.30 am on Monday in Lucknow’s old city area. The accused allegedly used an illegal pistol to open fire at Shivaji Tiwari (63), his brother Shivendra (54), and Shivaji’s son Suyash (29).

Tarun Gauba, Lucknow’s Commissioner of Police, told The Indian Express that a family member of Shivaji Tiwari had parked a car in front of their house. Tiwaris’ neighbour Rishabh Shukla objected.