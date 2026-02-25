Lucknow nursing school organises lamp lighting & oath ceremony

Students of the nursing school presented cultural performances highlighting the life and contributions of Florence Nightingale, issues of social harassment, and the theme of “Beti Bachao” (Save the Girl Child).

By: Express News Service
Feb 25, 2026 05:50 AM IST
The school run by the Motilal Memorial Society was founded by late Uttar Pradesh chief minister Chandrabhan Gupta.
Harbilas Nursing School in  Lucknow organised a lamp lighting and oath ceremony on Monday.

Addressing the gathering, Ajay Shankar Rai, former IPS officer and honorary secretary of the Motilal Memorial Society thau runs the school, stated that nursing services form the backbone of society. He emphasized the growing need for well‑trained and compassionate healthcare professionals and highlighted the institution’s significant contribution in this direction. He advised students to adopt discipline, dedication, sacrifice, and confidentiality in their professional lives.

In his address, chief guest Kunwar Ujjwal Raman Singh, MP and chairman of the Motilal Memorial Society, remarked that nursing is not merely a profession but one of the highest forms of human service.  He urged students to remain prepared for emerging global challenges, including those posed by new technologies such as Artificial Intelligence (AI). On this occasion, he honored teachers, students, and staff members for excellence in education, training, and service.

Principal Prachi Shukla expressed her gratitude to all the dignitaries and attendees.

