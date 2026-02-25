Lucknow nursing school organises lamp lighting & oath ceremony

The school run by the Motilal Memorial Society was founded by late Uttar Pradesh chief minister Chandrabhan Gupta.

Harbilas Nursing School in Lucknow organised a lamp lighting and oath ceremony on Monday.

Students of the nursing school presented cultural performances highlighting the life and contributions of Florence Nightingale, issues of social harassment, and the theme of “Beti Bachao” (Save the Girl Child).

Addressing the gathering, Ajay Shankar Rai, former IPS officer and honorary secretary of the Motilal Memorial Society thau runs the school, stated that nursing services form the backbone of society. He emphasized the growing need for well‑trained and compassionate healthcare professionals and highlighted the institution’s significant contribution in this direction. He advised students to adopt discipline, dedication, sacrifice, and confidentiality in their professional lives.