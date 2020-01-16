Lucknow, Noida police commissioners take charge: ‘Will try to infuse professionalism and give smart policing’

Sujeet Pandey takes charge as Lucknow Police Commissioner on Wednesday. (Express photo by Vishal Srivastav) Sujeet Pandey takes charge as Lucknow Police Commissioner on Wednesday. (Express photo by Vishal Srivastav)

SENIOR IPS officer Sujeet Pandey on Wednesday took charge as the first police commissioner of Lucknow after the commissionerate system of policing was implemented in two districts — Lucknow and Gautam Buddh Nagar (Noida).

Addressing mediapersons after taking charge, Pandey, a 1994 batch IPS officer, said that his priorities would be to improve the law and order in Lucknow and security of women. “I want to thank the Chief Minister (Yogi Adityanath), the Director General of Police (O P Singh) and all senior officials who showed confidence in me and the team for this task. It will be our priority that in the coming days we create a smart, responsible, responsive and a professional force which judiciously uses the powers given to it. This is so that strict action against crime and criminals, hyper-sensibility and effective action in women related crime and specialisation of work can be ensured. In a nutshell, a very honest effort to do even better than what we have done so far,” Pandey said.

“In the past years, we have done good work in improving the law and order scenario in Lucknow. The effort will be to make it better… We will try to infuse professionalism and give smart policing. We will try to provide a mixture of conventional policing and use of technology, and make it a police system with more responsibility and more professionalism,” he added.

Pandey said the new system would be “more sensitive” and that an officer would be deployed to hear grievances of the people. “From constable to officers, we will work as a team. We will face challenges and try to give a better atmosphere to the people of Lucknow,” Pandey said.

Pandey said his endeavour will be to give citizen-centric policing. “The concept of police for people and honest policing will be implemented,” he added.

The current system will be monitored every six months.

In addition to the appointment of Sujeet Pandey, two Joint Commissioners of Police — Naveen Arora (Law & Order) and Nilabja Chowdhary (Crime & Headquarters) have been appointed. The new team constitutes of 10 SP rank officers as DCPs — five each for zone, and one each for traffic, crime, headquarters, intelligence and security and crimes against women. There are also 13 Additional Deputy Commissioners of Police of Additional SP rank. According to a statement issued by DGP Headquarters, eight Additional SPs, who were posted in Lucknow, have already been given charge as Additional DCP, Lucknow City.

