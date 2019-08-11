Lucknow: Month after ‘rape’, UP teen hangs self, 4 cops suspended

A 16-year-old girl who was allegedly raped on July 13 committed suicide on Friday by hanging herself at a village in Kanpur after she was allegedly taunted by three locals, including two women, over the sexual assault. The two women were arrested on Saturday.

Angry at the suicide, the victim’s family protested alleged police inaction in the rape case and refused to hand over the body for autopsy. None of the five accused has been arrested in the case.

Taking cognizance of the allegations, Kanpur Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Anant Deo Saturday suspended four policemen for not arrested the rape accused. The suspended officers are the SHO of a police station where the rape case was registered, the police outpost in-charge, a head constable and a constable.

“According to an FIR in the suicide case, the rape victim was found hanging from a ceiling fan in her room. It was alleged that two women and a man had been frequently passing comments at the girl since the rape incident. Upset over the harassment, the girl took the step. The women have been arrested for abetment to suicide,” said the suspended SHO.

“The gangrape case was earlier registered on July 27, while the incident occurred on July 13. In her statement recorded before the magistrate, her statements differed from what she had told police. The primary investigation has revealed that the accused and girl’s family had clashed with each other over enmity,” said SSP Anant Deo.

The suspended SHO said, “It was alleged that the girl was sleeping on the roof of her house on July 13 night when two men, both brothers, took her to a neighbouring roof at gunpoint. There, two more men were present and one of the brothers made her inhale a sedative, rendering her unconscious. When she woke up she felt she had been sexually assaulted. She narrated the whole incident to her family.” He claimed that the medical test did not confirm sexual assault but mentioned that she is 16 and not 13 as mentioned by the family in the police complaint.

An FIR was registered under sections 366A (procuration of minor girl), 328 (causing hurt by means of poison, with intent to commit an offence), 376 (rape), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 120B (criminal conspiracy) of IPC along with relevant section of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

Asked about the delay in registering a complaint, the victim’s father told The Sunday Express that he did not immediately go to police because of social stigma and her marriage prospects.

“Later, we learnt that the accused were boasting about the sexual assault. After this, we decided to go to police. Her reputation was already tarnished, so we did not have much to lose,” he said.

SSP Deo added that a proper investigation will be conducted in both the FIRs.