Lucknow: Mob attacks police outpost after constable ‘rapes’ minor

An angry mob ransacked a police outpost after a trainee police constable allegedly raped a 15-year-old girl on the premises of the police outpost where he is posted in Jataha Bazaar police station area of Kushinagar Friday evening.

The constable, who has been suspended, was detained but is yet to be arrested. A senior police officer said further action against the policeman, Amit Yadav, 23, would be taken if the victim maintained the allegation while recording her statement before the magistrate Monday.

A rape case was registered on the victim’s father’s complaint and charge under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act were also invoked against the constable.

On Saturday, Superintendent of Police, Kushinagar, Rajeev Narain, said, “The victim has refused to go for a medical examination. The police will get her statement recorded before the magistrate on Monday. The investigating officer will decide on the arrest.”