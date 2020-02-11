Lucknow: Minor rape victim dies after giving birth, kin stage protest

According to the Kasganj police, in October last year, a relative of the girl got an FIR lodged against a 32-year-old man for allegedly raping and impregnating her. (Representational image) According to the Kasganj police, in October last year, a relative of the girl got an FIR lodged against a 32-year-old man for allegedly raping and impregnating her. (Representational image)

A minor, mentally challenged rape victim, who had got pregnant after the assault, died on Sunday after giving birth to a baby boy at a hospital in Kasganj district, police said. The victim’s relatives and neighbours staged a protest, alleging negligence on the part of the hospital staff. A relative consumed a poisonous substance outside the autopsy house. The person was discharged from hospital after condition improved on Monday.

Chief Medical Officer, Kasganj, Dr Pratima Srivastava, said the autopsy was conducted by a panel of three doctors but cause of death could not be ascertained, while the viscera was preserved for further tests. “An inquiry was conducted into allegations of medical negligence but the allegations could not be verified. Statements of the hospital staff were also recorded during the inquiry,” Srivastava said, adding that the baby is healthy.

The girl was staying with a relative.

According to Srivastava, the girl was brought to the hospital on Saturday evening by her relative after she complained of labour pain. “On Sunday morning, the girl gave birth to a baby boy in a normal delivery. Three hours later, her condition suddenly deteriorated. She died during treatment,” said Srivastava.

According to the Kasganj police, in October last year, a relative of the girl got an FIR lodged against a 32-year-old man for allegedly raping and impregnating her.

The relative told police that doctors said she was five months pregnant then. Later, based on information provided by the girl, the relative got an FIR registered against the accused on charges of rape at the local police station. The man was arrested and sent to jail by a court.

“Police investigated and filed chargesheet against the accused in 18 days. The case has reached trial stage,” said a senior police officer.

For the latest coverage on Delhi Election Results 2020 log on to IndianExpress.com. We bring you the fastest updates on . Stay Connected.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lucknow News, download Indian Express App.