Lucknow Metro to roll again today

The Uttar Pradesh Metro Rail Corporation Ltd Tuesday announced that Lucknow Metro will resume services on Wednesday and steps have been taken to check the spread of Covid-19 during travel.

“Living up to its tag ‘Lucknow Metro, the Safest Mode of Travel’, Lucknow Metro is restarting operations for the public. Train services will be available from 7 am and the last train will depart at 7 pm from both the terminal stations — CCS airport and Munshipulia,” read a statement issued by the UPMRC on Tuesday. It added that the Metro has taken stringent steps to provide the “safest travel experience to the people since the first wave of Covid-19 last year”.

“It was because of the measures that Lucknow Metro registered the fastest ridership recovery post lockdown in the country,” read the statement, adding, “This time, Lucknow Metro has put special emphasis on contactless travel, sanitisation, social distancing, hygiene and cleanliness,” read the statement.