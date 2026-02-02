Lucknow Metro Phase 2: Key step cleared for Charbagh-Vasant Kunj corridor

UPMRC had invited bids for its DDC contract in August 2025 with a 60-month (5-year) contract duration. (Credits: UPMRC)

Clearing formalities to expand the Lucknow Metro corridor into the Old City area, the Uttar Pradesh Metro Rail Corporation (UPMRC) declared AYESA as the lowest bidder for the Detailed Design Consultant (DDC) contract for Line 2 under Phase 1B of the project.

Here are the project details:

Connecting the Old City

The East-West Corridor with 12 stations – 7 underground and 5 elevated – will connect Charbagh to Vasant Kunj.

Apart from easing traffic congestion on the narrow roads of the densely populated Old City of Lucknow, it will also provide smooth connectivity to historical tourist destinations such as Bada and Chhota Imambaras, Rumi Darwaza, Clock Tower, and Moosa Bagh.