Lucknow Metro Phase 2: Key step cleared for Charbagh-Vasant Kunj corridor

Clearing formalities to expand the Lucknow Metro corridor into the Old City area, the Uttar Pradesh Metro Rail Corporation (UPMRC) declared AYESA as the lowest bidder for the Detailed Design Consultant (DDC) contract for Line 2 under Phase 1B of the project.
Here are the project details:
Connecting the Old City
The East-West Corridor with 12 stations – 7 underground and 5 elevated – will connect Charbagh to Vasant Kunj.
Lucknow metro rail project route map
Apart from easing traffic congestion on the narrow roads of the densely populated Old City of Lucknow, it will also provide smooth connectivity to historical tourist destinations such as Bada and Chhota Imambaras, Rumi Darwaza, Clock Tower, and Moosa Bagh.
Once operational, the new corridor will extend Lucknow’s active Metro network to 34 km, linking key commercial hubs such as Aminabad, Yahiyaganj, Pandeyganj, and Chowk. It will also improve access to major healthcare institutions like King George Medical University and Old City areas known for their rich heritage and culinary culture.
What will the project involve?
The project involves the construction of an 11.165-km-long Line-2 connecting Charbagh Railway Station and Vasant Kunj via 12 stations through Old Lucknow.
It was approved for construction by the central government in August last year at an estimated total cost of Rs 5,801 crore.
Which are the 12 stations?
According to Phase 1B’s Detailed Project Report (DPR), Lucknow’s Line-2 will include:
Story continues below this ad
-Elevated length of 4.286 km with five stations between Vasant Kunj-Thakurganj. The stations include Thakurganj, Balaganj, Sarfaraganj, Musa Bagh and Vasant Kunj.
-Underground length of 6.879 km with seven stations between Charbagh-Niwazganj. The stations include Charbagh, Gautam Buddha Marg, Aminabad, Pandeyganj, City Railway Station, Medical Chauraha and Chowk.
When were bids opened?
UPMRC had invited bids for its DDC contract in August 2025 with a 60-month (5-year) contract duration.
The engagement of DDC was for civil, architectural, E&M and traction works for the design of a 4.29-km elevated section — including ramp — with five elevated stations and a 6.88-km underground section with seven stations and one depot at Vasant Kunj.
Story continues below this ad
Technical bids were opened in October to reveal two bidders, AYESA and SYSTRA-Ardanuy JV. Their financial bids were opened on January 21 to reveal AYESA as the lowest bidder at Rs 15.90 crore.
Bhupendra Pandey is the Resident Editor of the Lucknow edition of The Indian Express. With decades of experience in the heart of Uttar Pradesh’s journalistic landscape, he oversees the bureau’s coverage of India’s most politically significant state. His expertise lies in navigating the complex intersections of state governance, legislative policy, and grassroots social movements. From tracking high-stakes assembly elections to analyzing administrative shifts in the Hindi heartland, Bhupendra’s reportage provides a definitive lens on the region's evolution.
Authoritativeness He leads a team of seasoned reporters and investigators, ensuring that The Indian Express’ signature "Journalism of Courage" is reflected in every regional story. His leadership is central to the Lucknow bureau’s reputation for breaking stories that hold the powerful to account, making him a trusted figure for policy analysts, political scholars, and the general public seeking to understand the nuances of UP’s complex landscape.
Trustworthiness & Accountability Under his stewardship, the Lucknow edition adheres to the strictest standards of factual verification and non-partisan reporting. He serves as a bridge between the local populace and the national discourse, ensuring that regional issues are elevated with accuracy and context. By prioritizing primary-source reporting and on-the-ground verification, he upholds the trust that readers have placed in the Express brand for nearly a century. ... Read More