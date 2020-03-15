Lucknow: Messages of support crop up on posters of anti-CAA protesters

At least 125 such hoardings were put up across Lucknow recently. Express At least 125 such hoardings were put up across Lucknow recently. Express

MESSAGES SAYING “I support you” were found written on hoardings with photographs of those who have been accused of vandalism during an anti-CAA protest in Lucknow and supposed to pay for the damages. The hoardings are put up around 100 metres from the site of the women’s sit-in at Ghanta Ghar against CAA and NRC in Thakurganj police station area.

Next to a photograph of Rihai Manch founder Mohammad Shoaib, a message reads, “I support you and I support Mohd Shoaib advocate”. Next to a photograph of a person named Mohammad Sharif, someone wrote, “I support Sharif”. Several other people’s photographs had similar messages.

The Supreme Court on Thursday had turned down the UP government’s petition challenging an Allahabad High Court order to remove the hoardings.

Asked about the messages, ADM (Trans Gomti) Vishwa Bhushan Mishra said it was not the administration’s job to keep vigil on hoardings put up by them.

