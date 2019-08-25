Lucknow: Mentaly challenged woman ‘beaten up’

A mentally- challenged woman was allegedly beaten up by local residents on suspicion of being a child lifter at Mamota village under Sasni police station area of Hatras district Friday. A purported video of the incident went viral later.

Police said some local residents grew suspicious when she allegedly tried to flee. A police team rushed to village and sent the 40-year-old woman to a hospital for medical check-up.

“The woman could not give us any information about herself. She suffered a minor injury after being roughed up by local residents. She was sent to a protection home,” said SHO of Sasni police station, Pehlwan Singh.

He added that they trying to identify the assailants through the video that went viral.

“Local residents said the woman had came to Hatras on a train. The incident occurred when she reached Mamota village, nearly a kilometre from the railway station”.