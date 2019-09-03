Lucknow: Mentally challenged woman, man lynched in two more attacks

In two more alleged attacks over rumours of child lifting, a mentally challenged woman and a youth were lynched while seven persons were injured in Sultanpur and Amethi districts on Saturday night.

Cases were registered by the police and a power department official respectively, even as senior officers denied that the attacks were linked to child-lifting rumours. Local residents, however, had claimed to the police that the assault in both the incidents was triggered by suspicion that the victims were child lifters.

In Sultanpur district, a 35-year-old unidentified mentally challenged woman was beaten up by local residents at Pero Sariya village under Kurebhar police station area late in the early hours of Sunday. The woman suffered serious injuries and lost consciousness by the time a police team reached the village. She was taken to the district hospital where she succumbed to injuries Sunday evening.

While senior police officers claimed that villagers assaulted the woman suspecting that she was a thief, sources said locals had told policemen who had gone to the spot that the woman was beaten up suspecting her to be a child lifter. Four villagers were arrested and a search was for others, said the police.

Circle Officer, Jaisinghpur area, Dalveer Singh, said the unidentified woman had reached the Pero Sariya village on Saturday night and went to Mohammad Kayam’s residence. Kayam along with his family members, including his 10-year-old son, were sleeping outside the house. One of the family members, who was awake, saw the woman. He raised an alarm, waking up the others and they all started beating her up. Local residents too assaulted the woman with sticks. By the time, policemen reached the village, the woman lost consciousness and was seriously injured. She was taken to the hospital where she died yesterday evening, the CO said. A case was registered on murder charges against 10 persons.

Four persons, including Kayam, were arrested, said Sultanpur SP Himanshu Kumar.

He claimed that the locals mistook her to be a thief.

In Amethi, local residents gathered at Haripur village after hearing rumours that a gang of child lifters were confronted by a local youth and they were trying to abduct him. Villagers thrashed the group of men with sticks, leading to the death of one and injuring seven others. Police resorted to lathicharge to bring the situation under control.

The injured persons were rushed to the district hospital from where two of the seriously injured, Ram Vachan and Raj Kumar, were referred to Lucknow KGMU trauma centre.

Nine persons were arrested in the case, said Amethi SP Khyati Garg. The SP also denied claims that the people were over child lifting rumours.

SHO of Piparpur police station, Shyam Sunder, said a group of people were having liquor at a shop at Harirpur village on Sunday around 5:30 pm. They were working at a site of repairing of electric poles nearby.

“At the liquor shop, one of them entered in an argument with a local youth, Rakesh Singh, over some issue. While Rakesh hit the person, the latter’s colleagues joined him and attacked Rakesh,” said the SHO.

He added that they later caught Rakesh and dragged him into a three wheeler carrier vehicle in which they had arrived there. “They were taking Rakesh in their vehicle when villagers came to know and chased the three-wheeler. They managed to intercept the vehicle at neighbouring Amasi village and attacked all the eight persons who were taking Rakesh forcibly. One of them, identified as Siyaram, died following the assault,” said Shyam Sunder.