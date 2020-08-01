Lucknow Mayor wants EOW to probe ‘corruption’ by civic officials

Lucknow Mayor Sanyukta Bhatia (Source: Facebook/@sanyuktabhatiaofficial) Lucknow Mayor Sanyukta Bhatia (Source: Facebook/@sanyuktabhatiaofficial)

Lucknow Mayor Sanyukta Bhatia has written to the Principal Secretary, Housing & Urban Planning Department, seeking a probe by the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) into alleged corruption in the city Municipal Corporation allegedly involving Municipal Commissioner Indramani Tripathi and chief engineer R N Tripathi.

Bhatia has alleged corruption in allocation of tenders and amassing wealth quoting a letter written by a Lucknow resident, Ateeq-ur-Rehman. The Mayor has alleged that the two officials have indulged in corruption through cheating in tenders. Bhatia has also addressed the letter to the Housing and Urban Planning Department.

In the letter dated July 26, 2020, the Mayor has said a letter written by Ateeq-ur-Rehman, resident of Telibagh, has alleged that Municipal Commissioner, Lucknow and chief Engineer R N Tripathi have amassed wealth through corrupt means and have bought properties in the name of their relatives.

The letter says, “The complainant has also provided audio recordings along with the letter… I request you to follow the Chief Minister’s zero tolerance policy to corruption and get the matter probed by the EOW… In the past, around Rs 81 lakh were recovered based on a letter by the complainant.”

She has also attached newspaper articles regarding the alleged corruption with her letter.

Mayor Bhatia told The Indian Express that she does not have an issue with any specific individual but has only flagged this matter because “it involved corruption.”

“I will do whatever is required to maintain transparency in the Municipal Corporation. If someone is innocent, there is no need to be scared, but those found guilty after probe will face action.

Not even one letter regarding corruption will go unnoticed in my office,” she said.

Municipal Commissioner Indramani Tripathi could not be reached for comment on the allegations despite phone calls and text messages.

