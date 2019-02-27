Lucknow: Man shoots sister dead as ‘she brought disrepute to family’

A 26-year-old man shot his sister dead in Bopada village in Muzaffarnagar on Monday, allegedly because “her conduct brought disrepute to the family”. Police arrested Aadesh on Tuesday following a complaint filed by his father Omveer Singh at Mansoorpur police station.

Police said Aadesh’s 22-year-old sister was allegedly molested by four persons at a restaurant in Muzaffarnagar on February 16 where she went for lunch with her boyfriend. She lodged a complaint against the four persons, of which one man, Zuber, was arrested and sent to jail while other three are still absconding.

On February 25, Aadesh who works at a petrol pump in Muzaffarnagar, asked his sister to accompany him to the Mansoorpur police station in connection with the case she lodged. While they were walking from their house in Bopada village, he shot two bullets at her and returned home to inform the family about the incident, the police said.

“Their father got an FIR filed against his son who fled from the house by then,” police said. The murdered woman was the youngest in the family of two sons and two daughters.

“My son was not happy with the February 16 incident,” Omveer said in his complaint.

“I have no remorse as she brought disrepute to our family by maintaining a relationship with a boy from Bopada despite being warned against it on several occasions,” said Aadesh in police custody.

“The brother has been sent to jail,” said Satpal Antil, SP(city), Muzaffarnagar.