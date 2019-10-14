Lucknow: Man, his friends beat up tenant to death ‘for affair with woman he liked’, 4 held

A 50-year-old man and his three associates were arrested for allegedly beating his 24-year-old tenant over a relationship with a woman, under the Para police station limits of Lucknow early on Sunday. The men – identified as landlord Sipahi Lal, Monu Pandey, Bablu Prajapati and Himanshu Gupta – have been arrested under murder charge. Police are on the lookout for three more suspects.

Advertising

The body of the victim, Alok Kumar Gupta from Hardoi, was found dumped in Malihabad police station area. He worked as a plumber in Lucknow. Police claimed that the accused have confessed to killing Gupta. “Gupta was living on rent in Sipahi Lal’s house at Kanak Vihar Colony. On Saturday night, Sipahi Lal was drinking with his friends at his house. Drunk, Sipahi Lal told his friends Gupta was after a woman he liked. Then and there, they decided to kill the youth,” said Alambgh Circle Officer (CO) Lal Pratap Singh.

“They went to Gupta and brought him outside the house where they kicked and beat him up with sticks. When Gupta died, his body was disposed of in the Beta drain (around 15 km from the house). The body was recovered by Malihabad police in the morning and was later identified when the matter was disclosed. The body has been sent for postmortem,” he added.

Triloki Singh, station house officer (SHO) of Para police station said Sipahi Lal has given three to four rooms of his house on rent and runs a general store. He is unmarried.

Singh, meanwhile, said that early Sunday, Sipahi Lal himself informed the deceased’s brother living in Lucknow that some people came and abducted Gupta. In the morning when Gupta’s sister came, she figured out that Sipahi Lal was involved in the killing and the police were informed.