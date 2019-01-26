Lucknow: Man held for sister’s murder

A 45-year-old man was arrested Friday for allegedly beating to death his sister at Khedamugal village in Saharanpur. Police said the accused, Pramod Kumar, suspected that his sister, Sunita Singh (50), stole Rs 2,000 from him.

Advertising

Sunita had come to her parental house with her two children following the death of her father three days back, police said.

“On Friday afternoon, Pramod accused her of stealing Rs 2,000 from his purse which she refuted and an altercation ensued,” a police officer said.

“Pramod hit on her head repeatedly with a brick and she fell unconscious. She died while being taken to hospital. Pramod’s brother Shikhar lodged a complaint in connection with case. He alleged that his Pramod’s wife Savitri (39) had told her husband that Sunita has stolen the money from is wallet,” said Abhishek Sirohi, in charge of Gagalheri police station.