Lucknow: Man consumes poison at police station over ‘inaction by cops’

A 35-year-old sweet shop owner tried to commit suicide by consuming a poisonous substance outside a police station in Kanpur on Tuesday night over alleged police inaction. The man, Shailendra Yadav, is said to be in a critical condition, said police.

His wife, Neha, claimed that he was beaten up by his family members and they wanted to disown him from their ancestral property because of his love marriage. She also alleged that police had failed to take any action against his family despite repeated complaints filed at Nazirabad police station.

However, police said an FIR was registered against Shailendra’s family on the complaint of Neha. “There is an incident of Nazirabad police station in which a youth consumed poison outside the police station and entered it. He is undergoing treatment at Hallet Hospital and his situation is critical. Prima facie, he a property dispute with his his brothers. There was some clash on Tuesday and a Dial-100 vehicle went to his house. An FIR has been registered in connection with the clash,” said SP (South) Ravina Tyagi.

“The allegation that the victim’s family had complained several times is a matter of investigation. Another allegation that on Tuesday, the accused were brought to the police station and released will be investigated,” she said.

Manoj Kumar Raghuvanshi, station house officer (SHO) of Nazirabad police station, said an FIR was registered Tuesday under IPC sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) and 506 (criminal intimidation) against Shailendra’s brother Deepak, nephew Saurabh and others.

Shailendra had married Neha five-six years ago — a reason that soured his relations with his family, said Raghuvanshi. “Because of the love marriage, his brothers allegedly wanted to disown him from the family property. On several occasions, arguments took place between him and his brothers. A similar incident occurred on Tuesday. He bought a poisonous substance from a shop close to the police station, consumed it and entered the police station. He is admitted at a hospital,” he said.