Lucknow: Man arrested for ‘raping’ 10-year-old stepdaughter

A 35-year-old man in Meerut district has been arrested for allegedly raping his 10-year-old stepdaughter late Sunday night, the police said on Monday.

The police said the girl was fast asleep in her room when the accused allegedly sexually assaulted her. She told her mother everything in the morning, officials said. The woman then took her daughter to the local police station and filed a complaint against her husband. The accused, meanwhile, fled the house.

“We tracked the accused and arrested him. He has been sent to jail while the victim was sent for medical examination,” said the official in charge of the police station.

The accused has been booked under relevant IPC sections besides being charged with provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.