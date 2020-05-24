From Tuesday, Lucknow shopping complexes can reopen with caveats

Air-conditioners should remain switched off and social distancing norms should be followed, officials said. (Express photo) Air-conditioners should remain switched off and social distancing norms should be followed, officials said. (Express photo)

Shut for around two months due to lockdown restrictions, shopping complexes in Lucknow have been allowed to reopen from Tuesday on the conditions that air-conditioners remain switched off and social distancing norms are followed. The relaxation does not apply to malls.

The Lucknow administration said the complexes cater to customers between 7 am and 7 pm. However, shopping complexes in containment zones will remain shut.

“The complexes will be allowed to open only 33 per cent of the shops with mutual understanding among shop owners. Social distancing norms will be followed and only two-three customers will be allowed into a shop at a time,” said a statement issued by the Lucknow District Magistrate Abhishek Prakash.

“People above the age of 65 and children below 10 years, pregnant women and those suffering from multiple diseases will not be allowed to visit the complexes,” added the statement.

It also said that thermal scanning will be ensured at entrances of all complexes.

“Shopkeepers and staff will be required to wear gloves and masks, and sanitizer will be kept in each shop. Shop owners will need to take details of every person visiting the shop,” said the statement.

It stated that each complex will be open for six days, while, on the seventh day, the premises will be sanitised by the Lucknow Municipal Corporation.

“Shopkeepers have to inform the chief medical officer’s office in case someone is seen with symptoms of the Coronavirus,” said the statement.

