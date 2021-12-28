Lucknow: No sighting of leopard in over 40 hrs, official says may be in Kukrail forest

The Forest Department, which has been conducting a combing operation in Lucknow’s Gudamba area for the last two days to trace a leopard, on Monday said that the animal could have gone to Kukrail reserve forest since there has been no report of any sighting of the big cat in the last 40 hours.

“We are, however, not taking any chance and the combing operation is going on round-the-clock,” said Sub-Divisional Forest Officer (Lucknow) Alok Pandey.

The animal was last spotted in the Kalyanpur area of Gudamba on Saturday.

“We suspect the animal could have gone to Kukrail reserve forest since for the last 40 hours no one has claimed to have spotted the animal. Also, there has been no fresh video of his movement,” said a forest official.

On Monday, four persons, including a woman, said they were attacked by a leopard and suffered minor injuries.

“No one sustained serious injuries in the attacks,” Pandey added.

Meanwhile, police are urging people to stay alert and not venture out.