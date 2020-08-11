UP: Lucknow leads Covid case tally, 4 districts report 200+ infections

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed concern over the Covid situation in Kanpur Nagar and Lucknow and appointed special secretary-level officials to help district magistrates.

The daily rise in coronavirus positive cases stood at 4,197 on Monday, a slight dip from Sunday’s 4,687. This was the sixth straight day when the daily case count crossed the 4,000 mark. Monday’s addition took the total count to 1,26,722.

Four districts recorded more than 200 cases in the last 24 hours with Lucknow clocking the highest at 629 (15 per cent of the fresh cases), followed by Kanpur Nagar at 269, Gorakhpur at 255 and Prayagraj at 223. Lucknow has the state’s highest number of active cases at 6,337 followed by Kanpur Nagar’s 4,860.

At least 51 people died of Covid-19 in the same period, taking the death toll to 2,120. In good news, the gap between discharged and new patients is closing. As many as 4,078 patients were discharged in the last 24 hours.

A total of 76,724 patients have so far recovered, leaving 47,878 active cases. According to the state data, 19,635 patients are in home isolation, 1,509 in private hospitals, 196 in semi-paid facilities and the remaining in state-run L1, L2 and L3 hospitals.

Earlier in the day, Additional Chief Secretary Awanish Kumar Awasthi said at least 32,774 asymptomatic patients were allowed to stay in home isolation, and of whom, 13,139 had recovered.

He said 32.09 lakh samples had been tested, of which, 91,020 came in the last 24 hours.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed concern over the Covid situation in Kanpur Nagar and Lucknow and appointed special secretary-level officials to help district magistrates.

He also directed officials to increase the number of isolation and ICU beds. Officials were also asked to appoint one controller officer each to monitor the management of Covid treatment centres established in private hospitals.

The number of Covid-19 beds is set to be increased in KGMU, Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute and RML Institute of Medical Sciences in Lucknow.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lucknow News, download Indian Express App.