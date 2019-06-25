Lucknow: Lawyer shot dead, hunt on for suspects

A 50-YEAR-OLD lawyer was shot dead by unidentified bike-borne persons around 4 km from his rented house in Prayagraj Sunday. Although the police have no leads yet on the identity of the killers, they suspect that Sushil Patel, a district court lawyer who was also into the property business, was killed because of personal enmity.

A group of lawyers staged a protest after the murder which continued till Monday demanding security to lawyers in the district and a compensation of at least Rs 25 lakh to the family of the deceased.

“Patel was living in a rented room at Phaphamau locality while his wife and three children live at his parents’ house at Tiwaripur Lehra village in Soraon area. He was also into property business. On Sunday around 7 pm, he left the rented room on his bike when near Shantipuram crossing he was shot by bike-borne assailants. The bullet hit Patel on the chest,” said SSP Atul Sharma.

“Police were informed by a passerby and the victim was taken to SRN hospital where he was declared dead on arrival. A murder case was registered against unidentified persons. As the area has very few houses, we were unable to find any CCTV camera nearby. We are collecting details from the victim’s phone to find leads,” he added.

Sunday’s incident came less than two weeks after Uttar Pradesh Bar Council chairperson, Darvesh Yadav, was shot dead by another lawyer on the premises of Agra district court. The assailant had shot himself after shooting at Yadav and died in a Gurgaon hospital Saturday.