Lucknow: KGMU nurse tests positive

A nurse with the cardiology ward of Lucknow’s King George’s Medical University (KGMU) has tested positive for coronavirus.

A total of 38 hospital’s staff members, including 17 doctors, have been quarantined and they will be tested, said the hospital authorities.

According to the KGMU administration, the nurse has been admitted to the isolation ward and all the treatment of all the patients already admitted in the Cardiology ICU ward will continue as usual. However, the new patients coming will be admitted in another ward of the department.

“The team which came in contact with the staff nurse has been identified and will continue working. In total, 18 members will be in active quarantine and rest 20 will be in home quarantine. Out of the total, 17 are doctors and 21 are other staff members,” the KGMU said.

