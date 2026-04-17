Lucknow-Kanpur in 30 minutes? New 63-km expressway likely to open next month, but high toll a sore point

Package 1, which is a 17.52-km stretch in Lucknow district. It includes a 10-km-long flyover (credit: Special arrangement)

The long-awaited 63-km-long Lucknow-Kanpur Expressway is nearing completion and is likely to be inaugurated next month, promising a significant reduction in travel time between the two cities — from 1.5-3 hours to just 30 minutes, officials said.

The six-lane project will benefit commuters who often face traffic snarls during peak hours on the existing routes, officials added. The distance between Lucknow and Kanpur is around 90 km.

The proposed toll for the expressway, however, has raised eyebrows.

For cars, jeeps, and vans (light motor vehicles), a trip from Lucknow to Kanpur is expected to cost Rs 275. While a return journey within 24 hours will cost Rs 415. Frequent users opting for a monthly pass (50 single trips) would need to pay Rs 9,220. (see box)