Did the Rs 4,700-crore Lucknow-Kanpur Expressway suffer damage? NHAI responds

The six-lane access-controlled expressway is expected to cut travel time between Lucknow and Kanpur from around 90 minutes to just 35-40 minutes. (Special arrangement photo)

Less than three weeks after it was inaugurated, the Rs 4,700 crore Lucknow-Kanpur Expressway has found itself at the centre of a controversy after videos shared online alleged damage and repair work being carried out.

The first video, shared by a Samajwadi Party (SP) leader earlier this week, purportedly showed cracks on the expressway. A second video, circulated days later, showed workers carrying out repairs at the site, triggering criticism from the Opposition.

SP chief Akhilesh Yadav, sharing the latest video on social media, posted: “Running less, sinking more: Lucknow-Kanpur Expressway! Cost: Rs 4,700 crore!”

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), however, has refuted all claims of damage along the 63-km corridor.