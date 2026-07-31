Did the Rs 4,700-crore Lucknow-Kanpur Expressway suffer damage? NHAI responds

Less than three weeks after it was inaugurated, the Rs 4,700 crore Lucknow-Kanpur Expressway has found itself at the centre of a controversy after videos shared online alleged damage and repair work being carried out.
The first video, shared by a Samajwadi Party (SP) leader earlier this week, purportedly showed cracks on the expressway. A second video, circulated days later, showed workers carrying out repairs at the site, triggering criticism from the Opposition.
SP chief Akhilesh Yadav, sharing the latest video on social media, posted: “Running less, sinking more: Lucknow-Kanpur Expressway! Cost: Rs 4,700 crore!”
The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), however, has refuted all claims of damage along the 63-km corridor.
Inaugurated on July 13, the expressway has been touted as a game changer for residents — it is expected to reduce travel time between Lucknow and Kanpur from around 90 minutes to about 35-40 minutes.
What NHAI said
Responding to the first video, the NHAI in a post on X said it was a localised surface slippage near Km 64 in Unnao’s Korari area that was later rectified.
It said the latest video is not of any new damage but of preventive maintenance and corrective work being carried out after a detailed inspection of the entire expressway following the “slippage incident”.
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Officials in the NHAI told The Indian Express that following reports of the initial slippage, the authority removed three officials associated with it: two independent engineers engaged by NHAI for supervision and one official of the construction company. The move, officials said, was part of corrective measures taken after the incident.
Speaking to The Indian Express, NHAI Project Director Nakul Prakash Verma said: “Following the initial slippage, we carried out a thorough review of the entire expressway. Based on the findings, preventive corrective work is being undertaken. The slippage was rectified within six hours and traffic resumed the same day. The videos now being circulated are not of current situation.”
In a statement, it said: “As part of routine Operations & Maintenance (O&M) activities, preventive maintenance works are being undertaken on the Lucknow-Kanpur Expressway as and when required, particularly in view of the monsoon season.”
The authority further said the expressway is covered under a 15-year Defect Liability Period (DLP), during which the concessionaire is responsible for carrying out timely maintenance and rectification work at no additional cost to NHAI. “This includes prompt rectification of rain cuts and other monsoon-related maintenance works to ensure the safety, serviceability and smooth operation of the Expressway,” it said.
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It rejected claims that the expressway had “caved in”, asserting that only the bituminous wearing course over an approximately 40-metre stretch was affected and there was no structural damage.
Political backlash
The purported videos triggered political criticism, with the Opposition accusing the BJP government of compromising construction quality in one of its flagship infrastructure projects.
The SP, in a post on X, alleged that the expressway required repairs for the second time in 17 days and accused the BJP of “setting a record for building dilapidated roads in the name of expressways”. The party further alleged that Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath was “ruining projects” and said the people of UP would remember it.
The UP Congress also attacked the government in a post on X, alleging that the condition of expressway was “direct and clear proof of the BJP government’s corruption”. It accused the ruling dispensation of “putting people’s lives in danger by looting taxpayers’ hard-earned money.”
Maulshree Seth is an Assistant Editor with The Indian Express, based in Lucknow. With over 15 years of experience in mainstream journalism, she has built a formidable reputation for her on-ground reporting across Uttar Pradesh. Her expertise spans a wide array of critical beats, including state politics, governance, the judiciary, and rural development.
Authoritativeness Maulshree’s work is characterized by depth and historical context. Her coverage of high-stakes state elections and landmark judicial rulings has established her as an authoritative voice on the intersection of law and politics in Northern India. She is frequently recognized for her ability to gain access to primary sources and for her nuanced understanding of the socio-economic factors that drive the world's most populous sub-national entity.
Trustworthiness & Ethical Journalism Her reporting is rooted in rigorous fact-checking and a steadfast dedication to neutral, unbiased storytelling. By prioritizing field-based verification—often traveling to the most remote corners of the state—she ensures that her readers receive a truthful and comprehensive view of events. ... Read More