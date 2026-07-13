Lucknow to Kanpur in 35 minutes: India’s first high-tech’ expressway opens today

The 63-km Lucknow-Kanpur Expressway, India’s first pilot highway project built using automated road construction technology, is set to open on Monday, promising a faster and smoother drive between Lucknow and Kanpur.
For thousands of commuters who travel between the two cities every day, often spending up to three hours in traffic jams, the six-lane access-controlled expressway is expected to cut travel time from around 90 minutes to just 35-40 minutes. While the journey will become quicker and barrier-free, commuters will have to pay a higher toll.
Sources said the project will serve as the Centre’s pilot for deploying the Automated and Intelligent Machine-Aided Construction (AIMC) system, with the government now working on a policy to expand its use in future National Highway projects.
What is the AIMC model and why does it matter?
The expressway has 38 underpasses (27 for vehicles and 11 for pedestrians) and five toll plazas. (Special arrangement)
According to NHAI officials, the AIMC system uses GPS-guided and sensor-based construction equipment, including motor graders, intelligent compactors and stringless pavers.
Officials said that, unlike conventional road construction, the technology relies on real-time digital monitoring and automated precision, helping improve construction speed without compromising quality.
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Officials said the biggest benefit for commuters will be a more uniformly levelled road surface, resulting in a smoother driving experience.
Monthly pass for light commercial vehicles/minibuses: Rs 14,890.
What commuters should know
-Sources said the expressway will use a barrier-less electronic toll collection system, allowing vehicles to pass through tolling points without stopping.
-Two-wheelers, three-wheelers, and other non-access-controlled vehicles will not be allowed on the expressway.
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-The expressway has been equipped with an Advanced Traffic Management System (ATMS) capable of automatically detecting vehicles exceeding the 120 kmph speed limit and issuing e-challans.
-Advanced surveillance system: The expressway is equipped with 63 pan-tilt cameras, 21 interchange cameras, 16 video incident detection systems, and two integrated control centres. Officials said the surveillance network is expected to bring emergency response time down to 10-15 minutes.
-Infrastructure: The expressway has 38 underpasses (27 for vehicles and 11 for pedestrians) and five toll plazas.
Maulshree Seth is an Assistant Editor with The Indian Express, based in Lucknow. With over 15 years of experience in mainstream journalism, she has built a formidable reputation for her on-ground reporting across Uttar Pradesh. Her expertise spans a wide array of critical beats, including state politics, governance, the judiciary, and rural development.
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