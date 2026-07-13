Lucknow to Kanpur in 35 minutes: India’s first high-tech’ expressway opens today

The six-lane access-controlled expressway is expected to cut travel time between Lucknow and Kanpur from around 90 minutes to just 35-40 minutes. (Special arrangement)

The 63-km Lucknow-Kanpur Expressway, India’s first pilot highway project built using automated road construction technology, is set to open on Monday, promising a faster and smoother drive between Lucknow and Kanpur.

The greenfield expressway will be inaugurated by Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari, and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

For thousands of commuters who travel between the two cities every day, often spending up to three hours in traffic jams, the six-lane access-controlled expressway is expected to cut travel time from around 90 minutes to just 35-40 minutes. While the journey will become quicker and barrier-free, commuters will have to pay a higher toll.