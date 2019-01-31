Jhansi court orders registration of FIR against man for making false allegations

A local court of Jhansi on Tuesday ordered registration of a case against a Dalit man for making false allegations in a case lodged in 2015 under SC/ST (prevention of atrocities) Act and also ordered the district magistrate to take back the money given to the family by the government as compensation under the Act.

The order was issued after the man and other witnesses, including his three daughters, retracted from the statement they had made earlier.

Additional District Government Counsel, Jhansi, B K Rajput, said, “On Tuesday, Special Judge Shakeel Ahmad Khan acquitted the accused for want of evidence. All four prosecution witnesses, including the complainant and his three daughters were declared hostile after they retracted from their statement given to the police earlier.”

“Under 344 CrPC (for giving false evidence) Special Judge directed the court to lodge a case against the complainant. The court also directed the Jhansi district magistrate to take back the monetary help, if provided, to the family. A copy of the court judgment will be sent to the District Magistrate for action,” he added. The accused was out on bail, he said.

According to the prosecution, on May 25, 2015, a businessman had got an FIR lodged accusing his neighbour of luring his 17-year-old daughter to go with him. He had also alleged that the neighbour had forced his daughter to take Rs 30,000 cash and jewellery along with her.

On the basis of the complaint, the FIR was lodged under IPC sections 363 (kidnapping ) and 366 (kidnapping, abducting or inducing woman to compel her marriage, etc) at the Gursarai police station. Police had also invoked SC/ST Act against Umakant, who was later arrested and sent to jail. He was later granted bail.

“In her statement before the magistrate and the police, the girl had claimed that she was kidnapped by the accused but had denied any sexual harassment. However, during trial, she retracted the statement. Her father and two sisters, too, made the same statement before the court,” said Rajput.