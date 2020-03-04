Lucknow: Jawan accused of murder held for forging identity of brother

The jawan used his brother’s documents to fake his identity, the official added.(Representational Image) The jawan used his brother’s documents to fake his identity, the official added.(Representational Image)

The police in Kannauj district have arrested a 24-year-old Army jawan for allegedly misleading investigators in a 2018 murder case in which he was an accused, and sending his younger brother to jail in his place by forging identities.

Ankit Yadav, who joined the Army in 2017, was arrested after the family of the murder victim alerted the police about the conspiracy of the forged identities. Police said that his younger brother Aditya Yadav, 21, will remain in jail as he is now facing forgery charges.

Last week, police at Vishungarh police station brought in the jawan for questioning after coming to know that he was at his home in Rudrapur village.

“During interrogation, Ankit Yadav confessed to the crime. He was taken into custody and produced before a local court on Monday which sent him to jail,” said Shiv Kumar Thapa, Circle Officer of Chhibramau.

The jawan used his brother’s documents to fake his identity, the official added.

According to Station House Officer Indrapal Saroj, on July 22, 2018, Ankit had gone to his neighbour Dharampal’s house to attend a “mundan” ceremony. He allegedly got embroiled in a dispute with his neghbour over a song being played at the function. Two groups — one led by Dharampal and his relatives, and the other involving Ankit Yadav — clashed and fired at each other. The jawan grievously injured his neighbour’s brother Rampal, who died a week later, added Saroj.

“The police filed chargesheet against Ankit, while he was on the run, in December 2018,” said the police officer.

“On the court’s directive, property of Ankit was also attached. Around seven months later, on July 2, 2019, Ankit’s brother, Aditya, surrendered before a court in Kannauj forging his identity as Ankit. He was then sent to jail.”

The police officer claimed that Ankit had also used his brother’s educational certificate to get the job in the Army. Though the solider used his grandfather’s licensed gun to shoot Rampal, no charges were brought against the elderly man since he is very old and bed-ridden, the SHO added.

“We would move an application in the court to exonerate Aditya in the murder case, but he will face forgery charges,” the officer added.

