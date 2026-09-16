Woman hit by car driven by her friend, dragged on Lucknow road in broad daylight

A 22-year-old woman was hit by a car, allegedly driven by her male friend, and dragged a few metres outside Janeshwar Mishra Park in Lucknow’s Gomti Nagar area on Wednesday morning.

Police have detained one person and impounded the car in connection with the incident.

Based on the complaint filed by the woman, police have registered an FIR against her male friend, who was allegedly behind the wheel at the time of the incident, and his friend. Both have been booked for attempt to murder.

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According to police, after they received information of a car hitting a woman outside Janeshwar Mishra Park on Wednesday morning, a police team reached the spot. “On reaching the spot, we came to know that the youth driving the car was a friend of the woman. There was an altercation between them at the spot, after which the youth and his friend got into the vehicle and hit the woman before fleeing,” said a police officer involved in the probe.