Woman hit by car driven by her friend, dragged on Lucknow road in broad daylight

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A 22-year-old woman was hit by a car, allegedly driven by her male friend, and dragged a few metres outside Janeshwar Mishra Park in Lucknow’s Gomti Nagar area on Wednesday morning.
Police have detained one person and impounded the car in connection with the incident.
Based on the complaint filed by the woman, police have registered an FIR against her male friend, who was allegedly behind the wheel at the time of the incident, and his friend. Both have been booked for attempt to murder.
According to police, after they received information of a car hitting a woman outside Janeshwar Mishra Park on Wednesday morning, a police team reached the spot. “On reaching the spot, we came to know that the youth driving the car was a friend of the woman. There was an altercation between them at the spot, after which the youth and his friend got into the vehicle and hit the woman before fleeing,” said a police officer involved in the probe.
In her complaint, the woman said that she had gone to Janeshwar Mishra Park to have tea in the morning when her male friend, accompanied by his friend, reached the spot and started shouting at her for visiting the park.
The two men then got into the car and drove towards her in an attempt to run her over, the woman said, adding that she jumped onto the car’s bonnet and held onto the windshield wipers to save herself before falling to the ground. She alleged that her friend, who was driving the car, tried to run her over before fleeing the spot. She also alleged that the other man in the car also abused her.
She alleged that her friend assaulted her on several previous occasions as well.
She said that she lost consciousness from the impact of the collision and was taken to hospital by family members, including her younger sister, her aunt, and other people present at the spot.
Deputy Commissioner of Police, Lucknow, Deeksha Sharma said the medical examination of the girl is being done.
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