Lucknow institute cancels nursing exam, seeks Special Task Force probe into alleged lapses

Maulshree Seth is an Assistant Editor with The Indian Express, based in Lucknow. With over 15 years ... Read More
The Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGI) in Lucknow has sought the Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force’s (STF) assistance to investigate alleged lapses in its recruitment examination for Nursing Officer and Hospital Attendant Grade-II posts.
The institute had cancelled the second phase of the examination conducted on Sunday across seven centres after finding prima facie anomalies — affecting around 8,500 candidates scheduled to appear in two shifts.
SGPGI Director R K Dhiman told The Indian Express, “We have requested the Special Task Force to look into the matter and investigate the alleged irregularities.”
Officials said complaints, mainly from three centres in Lucknow, were received about candidates allegedly being allowed entry without biometric verification, while technical and other operational problems were reported at some centres.
The investigation is expected to examine the circumstances surrounding the alleged lapses, the functioning of the biometric verification system and how candidates were allegedly allowed to appear without completing the verification process.
Officials said the agency responsible had also handled biometric verification for an earlier recruitment examination conducted by the Institute.
Recruitment was for 1,700 posts
The recruitment was for around 1,700 posts, for which approximately 86,000 candidates had applied. The first phase was conducted online, following which around 8,500 candidates were shortlisted. The Institute had decided to conduct the second phase in offline mode.
The institute administration has maintained that technical difficulties encountered at a few centres during the first shift necessitated the cancellation of examinations in both shifts across all centres.
A revised examination date will be announced shortly, and candidates will be informed well in advance. The institute has advised candidates to regularly visit its official website for further updates.