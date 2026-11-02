Lucknow institute cancels nursing exam, seeks Special Task Force probe into alleged lapses

The Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGI) in Lucknow has sought the Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force’s (STF) assistance to investigate alleged lapses in its recruitment examination for Nursing Officer and Hospital Attendant Grade-II posts.

The institute had cancelled the second phase of the examination conducted on Sunday across seven centres after finding prima facie anomalies — affecting around 8,500 candidates scheduled to appear in two shifts.

SGPGI Director R K Dhiman told The Indian Express, “We have requested the Special Task Force to look into the matter and investigate the alleged irregularities.”

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Officials said complaints, mainly from three centres in Lucknow, were received about candidates allegedly being allowed entry without biometric verification, while technical and other operational problems were reported at some centres.