Lucknow cafe owner’s death: Social media influencer among 3 booked for murder

The accused are Shraddha Dubey, the influencer, her sister Rashi Dubey and their driver. (Photo: Instagram/@stylebookbyshraddha)

A murder case has been registered against three people, including a social media influencer, in connection with the death of a 27-year-old café owner who allegedly fell from the fourth floor of an apartment in Lucknow’s Hazratganj area.

The accused are Shraddha Dubey, the influencer, her sister Rashi Dubey and their driver. The deceased, Shiva Sharma, was reportedly in a live-in relationship with Shraddha, who is in her 20s.

Police said Sharma’s family alleged that the accused had thrown him from the fourth floor of the apartment.

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“The deceased’s family expressed suspicion of murder. The postmortem report is awaited, and no arrests have been made in the case so far,” said the station house officer (SHO) of Hazratganj police station, Vikram Singh.