Lucknow cafe owner’s death: Social media influencer among 3 booked for murder

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A murder case has been registered against three people, including a social media influencer, in connection with the death of a 27-year-old café owner who allegedly fell from the fourth floor of an apartment in Lucknow’s Hazratganj area.
The accused are Shraddha Dubey, the influencer, her sister Rashi Dubey and their driver. The deceased, Shiva Sharma, was reportedly in a live-in relationship with Shraddha, who is in her 20s.
Police said Sharma’s family alleged that the accused had thrown him from the fourth floor of the apartment.
“The deceased’s family expressed suspicion of murder. The postmortem report is awaited, and no arrests have been made in the case so far,” said the station house officer (SHO) of Hazratganj police station, Vikram Singh.
He added that the statements of all three persons named in the case, including Shraddha Dubey, would be recorded as part of the investigation.
Police have also collected CCTV footage from cameras installed at the apartment and are scrutinising it to establish the sequence of events leading to Shiva Sharma’s death.
Shiva Sharma was in a live-in relationship with Shraddha for around three months, it is learnt. Shraddha’s sister had also started staying with them a few days before the incident.
Shiva’s family told the police that they received a call from the accused driver on Friday evening informing them that Shiva had jumped from the building and had been rushed to hospital. However, when the family reached the hospital, they found him dead. Shiva had come to his house to meet his parents and family members around four days ago.
The family told the police that Shraddha had been pressuring Shiva to continue their relationship and allegedly resorted to physical violence when he resisted.
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