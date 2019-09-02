Lucknow: IAS officer’s wife found dead with bullet injury, police suspect suicide

The 42-year-old wife of an IAS officer died under mysterious circumstances with a bullet injury in her chest in their residence in Lucknow on Sunday afternoon.

Police suspect that Anita Singh shot herself with the licensed pistol of her husband, Umesh Pratap Singh who is the director of State Urban Development Agency. No suicide note was recovered. A postmortem report is awaited.

“We suspect that she committed suicide. For some time, she had turned her attention to religion. She wanted to stay in Haridwar and her family did not reportedly support it,” said Sachin Kumar Singh, station house officer (SHO) of Chinhat police station.

Lucknow SP (north) Sukriti Madhav said Umesh Pratap, his 22-year-old son Ashutosh and two servants – Vikas and Tulsiram – were in the house when the incident took place around 2.30 pm.

“The family heard a gunshot in Anita’s room which is on the second floor of the house at Vikalp Khand area. Umesh and his servants broke down the locked door and found her lying on a sofa in a pool of blood with a gunshot injury in the chest and her husband’s .32 bore pistol lying nearby. There was also a picture of the goddess Kali Mata on a table. She was taken to the nearby Lohia hospital and referred to the King George’s Medical University trauma centre where she was reported brought dead,” said Madhav.

“We have recovered a few anti-depressant tablets,” Madhav said, adding that no FIR has been registered in the case.