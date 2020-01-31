Lucknow: IAS officer present, caretaker of his flat jumps to death

Gomti Nagar Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Awaneeshwar Chandra said they have been informed that Mishra used to consume alcohol and on some occasions, he would fight with his wife (Representational image) Gomti Nagar Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Awaneeshwar Chandra said they have been informed that Mishra used to consume alcohol and on some occasions, he would fight with his wife (Representational image)

A 45-year-old caretaker allegedly jumped to death from the eighth floor of senior IAS officer Manoj Singh’s flat in Lucknow’s Gomti Nagar area on Thursday. Police suspect that Dhirendra Kumar Mishra committed suicide.

Singh, who is posted as principal secretary in the UP Social Welfare Department, was in the flat when the incident took place, according to police. However, police were informed about the death by a security guard.

“Around 9.15 am, we were alerted by a call on our helpline number 112 that a man had committed suicide, and that the body was lying outside CSI Tower building. All senior police officials and forensic experts rushed to the spot. It appears that the man died sometime in the early hours, but it is surprising how the body was spotted so late. The information was given to us by a security guard at the building,” said Amit Dubey, SHO of Gomti Nagar police station.

Singh lives in CSI Tower, an IAS officers’ colony, while his family stays in Delhi.

“As per our information, Manoj Singh and Dhirendra Mishra were in the house as the servants leave after finishing their work. Prima-facie, we are considering this as a case of suicide. When we got the call at 112, the police were told that Mishra had committed suicide. However, there is no eyewitness. The case is under investigation. While we had a short conversation with the IAS officer, we did not inquire much as the situation was not suitable for questioning. On Friday, we will do a detailed investigation,” the SHO added.

Mishra’s brother-in-law Anil Pandey told The Indain Express that Mishra, a native of Gonda district, had been employed with Singh’s family for over two decades, and he was like a family member to Singh. Mishra is survived by his wife Neeru, son Akash (23) and daughters Vidhi (17) and Nidhi (18).

“My brother-in-law used to take care of not just of Manojji house but even his accounts and lockers. His family lives in Indira Nagar in Lucknow, while he used to stay at Manojji’s flat where he had a separate room,” said Pandey.

Gomti Nagar Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Awaneeshwar Chandra said they have been informed that Mishra used to consume alcohol and on some occasions, he would fight with his wife. “However, the exact reason is not known yet,” he added. The body has been sent for postmortem and the report is awaited.

