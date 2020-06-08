Lucknow: Husband booked for faking pradhan’s signature

The other accused are Abdul’s nephews Suhail Ahmed and Belal and neighbour Lalachand, said Shri Prakash Yadav, station house officer of Dudhara police station. (Representational) The other accused are Abdul’s nephews Suhail Ahmed and Belal and neighbour Lalachand, said Shri Prakash Yadav, station house officer of Dudhara police station. (Representational)

The husband of a village pradhan (elected head) and three others have been booked for allegedly faking her signature on government documents to withdraw funds under various heads in Sant Kabir Nagar district. Police said no one has been arrested yet.

They said Dariyabad village pradhan Shayma Fatta (37), after winning the panchayat election, went to Bahrain and is staying there while her husband Abdul Fatta, who deals in real estate, and others were running the panchayat by proxy.

The other accused are Abdul’s nephews Suhail Ahmed and Belal and neighbour Lalachand, said Shri Prakash Yadav, station house officer of Dudhara police station,.

Sant Kabir Nagar District Magistrate Raveesh Gupta on Saturday ordered an inquiry into the matter.

Yadav said police is looking into the role of Shayma, who won the pradhan’s election for the first time. Villagers said the pradhan would visit the village occasionally, said police.

Following a police complaint by villagers, an FIR was lodged against the four men under various IPC sections, including 419 (cheating by personation), 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property), 467 (forgery of valuable security, will, etc), 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating) and 409 (criminal breach of trust by public servant).

The complaint was filed with a senior police officer.

“The complainant has alleged that after winning pradhan’s election, Shayma went to Bahrain and is staying there. On Shayma’s behalf, Abdul Fatta and three others used to forge her signature on documents for government funds,” the station house officer said.

The district magistrate said he on Saturday directed the district panchayat raj officer (DPRO) to conduct an inquiry and submit the report at the earliest.

“Today, I went to the village and recorded statements of locals. There are differences in statements on Shayma’s last visit to the village,” said DPRO Uma Kant Mishra.

He refused to share further details, saying that the matter was under investigation. Citing villagers’ statements, he said the pradhan visits the village at intervals.

Multiple calls to Abdul did not elicit any response from him.

