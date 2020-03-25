Lucknow: Hotel in Lalitpur sealed for not reporting about Iranians’ stay

Police verified the information, and found that three Delhi residents had checked into the hotel. (Express File photo by Vishal Srivastav) Police verified the information, and found that three Delhi residents had checked into the hotel. (Express File photo by Vishal Srivastav)

The Lalitpur district administration has sealed a hotel in the Katra Bazaar area for not sharing information about three Iranians who checked in on March 20, and stayed there for a day.

Station House Officer of City Kotwali police station Sanjay Kumar Shukla said the officials from his department went to the hotel on Monday after the department’s Local Intelligence Unit received information about the stay of the Iranian youths at the hotel.

Police verified the information, and found that three Delhi residents had checked into the hotel. The district medical team was then called to examine the hotel staff and the three guests. “After the medical team did not find symptoms of coronavirus on any of them, hotel staff and its guests were allowed to return home with instructions to remain in home quarantine for 14 days.”

Shukla said the hotel staff did not have any information about where the Iranians went after checking out. The police official said the Iranianshad told the hotel staff that they were in India since November. Sub-Divisional Magistrate Gajal Bharadwaj said the hotel was sanitised before being seized and sealed.

“No FIR has been lodged into the matter so far, and an inquiry is being conducted,” said Additional Superintendent of Police Awdhesh Kumar Vijeta.

Meanwhile, the police in Rampur have lodged an FIR against a 27-year-old man for not following the direction to quarantine himself at home for 28 days, and moving outside regularly. The man had gone to Indonesia for his honeymoon, and returned on March 3.

District Chief Medical Office Dr Subodh Kumar said that after coming to know that the couple had returned from Indonesia, a team of doctors went to their home to conduct a medical check-up.

“No symptoms of coronavirus were found,” he added. “The team of health officers directed them to remain inside for 28 days home quarantine. In the last few days, the district administration was regularly getting complaints that the man was moving out and mixing with people.”

A police officer said an FIR had been lodged against the man, who is now at home, under IPC sections 269 (negligent act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life) and 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant).

