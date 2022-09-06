Lucknow hotel fire kills four; probe says map not approved

Four persons, including two women, died and 14 others were injured when a fire broke out at a four-storey hotel in Lucknow’s commercial centre Hazratganj early Monday morning. Police said all the four deceased were guests at the hotel – Levana Suites.

Police identified the deceased as Guru Noor Anand (28), Sahiba Kaur (26), Bobby alias Aman Ghazi (22) and Sarvika Singh (18) – all residents of Lucknow.

Chief Medical Officer (Lucknow) Manoj Agarwal said, “Prima facie, it appears that the death was caused by suffocation. Things would become clearer after obtaining the postmortem report. The condition of the 14 injured is stable and no one sustained burn injuries.”

According to police, the fire broke out around 7 am – possibly at the hotel’s kitchen on the ground floor – when an employee spotted the smoke on the first floor of the building and alerted others. “However by then, the fire had spread to the third floor of the building and the guests were immediately asked to rush out,” said a senior police officer.

Joint Commissioner of Police (Lucknow) Piyush Mordia said that police received information about the fire at Levana Suites at 7.35 am. “A team of police and firefighters immediately rushed to the spot. Over a dozen fire tenders were also pressed into service. State Disaster Response Force also arrived to help in the rescue operation,” he said.

On the second floor of the hotel building, there are 30 rooms and 18 were occupied by guests, he said.

Chief Fire Officer (Lucknow) VK Singh said as many as 24 people were rescued. Among those injured included fireman Chandresh Yadav, who sustained burn injuries while rescuing people. It took more than six hours to douse the blaze.

Police have detained two owners of the hotel – Mohit Agarwal and Gaurav Agarwal – for questioning. Police are also questioning the general manager of the hotel. An FIR will be registered under relevant charges in the case, JCP Mordia said. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, who meet the injured at a hospital, ordered a joint probe by the Commissioner (Lucknow Division) Roshan Jacob, and Lucknow Police Commissioner SB Shiradkar into the incident.

Meanwhile, hours after the fire incidnet, the Lucknow Development Authority (LDA) seized the hotel. A preliminary probe found that the hotel was running for the past five years without completing the necessary paperwork.

Officials said the map of the hotel was not approved by the LDA, and despite the absence of a fire escape management system, the Fire Department had issued a No Objection Certificate (NOC) to the hotel authorities.

LDA vice-chairman Indra Mani Tripathi said directions have been issued to seal the hotel building.