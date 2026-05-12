Lucknow hosts exhibition of Manoharlal Bhugra’s works

At the inauguration of the exhibition on May 7. (Express Photo)

A retrospective exhibition, titled “Chhapa — Imprint of a Lifetime”, featuring renowned printmaker Manoharlal Bhugra is currently on at Kokoro Art Gallery in Lucknow. The exhibition, which has been curated by Vandana Sehgal, was inaugurated by senior printmaker Prof Jai Krishna Agarwal.

The exhibition will remain on display until June 7.

According to Vandana Sehgal, printmaking is a process where an image is transferred onto paper or fabric through matrix. “The exhibition showcases 51 artworks across mediums such as lithography, etching, linocut, woodcut, collagraph, and screen printing, reflecting Bhugra’s lifelong contribution to Indian printmaking. His works explore human emotions, social realities, and nature while balancing traditional and contemporary artistic expressions,” Vandana Sehgal added.