Lucknow: Hospital manager ‘found bleeding’ in his house, dies

A 30-year-old manager at a private hospital died hours after he was found seriously injured by his family members under mysterious circumstances at his residence in Vishwas Khand Colony, Lucknow, in the early hours of Wednesday. The victim had two puncture wounds on his waist appeared to be caused by a sharp-edged weapon. Police identified the deceased as Vishwajeet Singh Pundir.

His mother, elder brother and the latter’s wife were present in the house at the time. In a complaint, the brother said a profusely bleeding Vishwajeet walked into their mother’s room seeking her help.

A murder case was registered against unidentified persons, but the police are clueless about the exact sequence of events and the weapon causing injuries to the victim. The autopsy report was awaited, sources said.

Vishwajeet was unmarried and was working as a manager at Midland Healthcare and Research Centre in Lucknow’s Mahanagar area, owned by his friend’s father. A senior hospital staffer, who did not wish to be named, said Vishwajeet had left the hospital around 6 pm Tuesday, as per his his daily routine.

Indrajeet, elder brother of the deceased, said in the complaint, “On Wednesday, around 1 am, my brother Vishwajeet Singh Pundir walked into the room of my mother, Sandesh (55). He was seriously injured and was not wearing any clothes. He fell on the floor. Mother raised an alarm and I ran to her room. I, with the help of my mother, carried him to the car and rushed him to Midland hospital. After treatment, he was declared dead later at the hospital.”

Talking to The Indian Express, a friend, who is part of the hospital administration and did not want to be named, said Vishwajeet’s room is on the second floor, his mother Sandesh Pundir has her room on the first floor while brother Indrajeet and his wife along with his daughter were staying on the ground floor.

“As per the family told me, after Vishwajeet suffered injuries, he first tried to stop the bleeding by himself. When he started feeling dizzy he went to his mother’s room. Around 1:30 am, he was brought to the hospital and around 4 am he was declared dead after a 2-hour long surgery. Doctors said he died due to excessive blood loss,” he said.

ADG , Lucknow zone, Rajeev Krishna said, “I have inspected the spot. There is a need for detailed investigation. There are many aspects which are contradictory to what has come to light..”

He added that while the brother of the deceased told police that when Vishwajeet went to his mother’s room, he told her that he had suffered injuries after falling from his bed. However, there were no bloodstains in Vishwajeet’s room but they were found in other parts of the house, added the ADG.