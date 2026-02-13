Hit-and-run case in Lucknow: 6-year-old killed as car ploughs through pedestrians; Class-12 student behind wheel

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
A six-year-old boy was killed and five others, including two women, were injured after a car mowed them down in Lucknow on Thursday evening.
Police have seized the car, a Swift Dzire, and taken the driver, a Class-12 student, into custody.
The accident took place when the student was returning home with a classmate after attending a function organised at their school. According to police, the driver allegedly lost control of the vehicle, first crashing into an autorickshaw and then ploughing into pedestrians walking along the roadside.
ALSO READ | Tobacco tycoon K K Mishra’s son arrested in Kanpur’s Lamborghini crash case; gets bail later
The child, Dikshant Patel, was walking with his mother and grandmother at the time of the accident. He suffered a severe head injury and later succumbed during treatment.
Police said a case has been registered at the Banthara police station under various sections, including rash and negligent driving, among other charges. “The driver has claimed that the accident occurred after one of the car’s tyres burst. The vehicle belongs to his friend. We have detained the driver and seized the car,” said Assistant Commissioner of Police, Lucknow, Rajnish Verma.
The other injured victims have been identified as Dikshant’s mother, Sadhna (35), and grandmother, Meena Devi (60), as well as Arman (12) and Awadh Bihari (42).
According to police, information about the accident near the Hanuman temple in the Banthara area in Lucknow was received on Thursday evening. A police team immediately rushed to the spot and shifted the injured to a nearby hospital. Preliminary inquiries revealed that a speeding car first rammed into an autorickshaw and then hit pedestrians.
During the preliminary inquiry, it emerged that the accused had attended a function at his school earlier in the day. He had allegedly borrowed his friend’s car to travel to the event.
After the programme concluded, the driver set out for home along with four schoolmates. He first dropped off three of them at their respective locations. The accident occurred while he was on his way to drop the fourth classmate.
After the incident, the accused attempted to escape from the spot and drove off in the vehicle. Later, he abandoned the vehicle and escaped with his friend, police said, adding that they tracked down and detained him.
The Lucknow incident comes close on the heels of the Kanpur accident, where a Lamborghini driven by a leading tobacco businessman’s son rammed into multiple vehicles and injured a pedestrian.
Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
The use of Geographical Indication tags is vital in authenticating products, like Bengal rasgulla and other sweets. Preserving the distinct flavours and cuisines of different regions relies on heritage and local expertise. You can’t take Nolen Gur from Bengal and claim that it is Kavindapadi Nattu Sakkarai.