Hit-and-run case in Lucknow: 6-year-old killed as car ploughs through pedestrians; Class-12 student behind wheel

A six-year-old boy was killed and five others, including two women, were injured after a car mowed them down in Lucknow on Thursday evening.

Police have seized the car, a Swift Dzire, and taken the driver, a Class-12 student, into custody.

The accident took place when the student was returning home with a classmate after attending a function organised at their school. According to police, the driver allegedly lost control of the vehicle, first crashing into an autorickshaw and then ploughing into pedestrians walking along the roadside.

