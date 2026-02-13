6-year-old killed after Class 12 student ploughs car into pedestrians in Lucknow, four injured

The two injured women are mother and grandmother of the deceased child, Dikshant Patel, it is learnt.

A Class 12 student returning from his school farewell party allegedly ran the car he was driving into pedestrians, killing a six-year-old boy and injuring four others, including two women, in the Banthara area of Lucknow on Thursday evening, police said.

The two injured women are mother and grandmother of the deceased child, Dikshant Patel, it is learnt.

According to police, the car driver, identified as Gaurav Singh (21), seemingly lost control of the vehicle, a Maruti Swift Dzire, crashing into an autorickshaw before ploughing into pedestrians walking on the roadside.

He fled the spot in the car and later abandoned it while a girl travelling with him remained at the spot.