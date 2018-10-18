Lucknow: History-sheeter shot dead in crowded Durga Puja pandal

An FIR under murder charge has been registered against the accused, who are absconding. An FIR under murder charge has been registered against the accused, who are absconding.

A historysheeter was shot dead by four unidentified people inside a crowded Durga Puja pandal in Allahabad Tuesday night. Police suspect the killers belonged to a rival gang. “At around 8 pm Tuesday, CCTV footage shows Neeraj Valmiki (36) sitting near a food stall of a pandal when one of these four persons came to him, shook hands and started a conversation. In between the conversation, he turned around and took out a gun from his pocket. He fired shots at Valmiki, who tried to escape but was neutralised by the attacker’s three other associates. They also used two hand-made bombs,” said Station House Officer (SHO) of Cantonment police station, Ramesh Singh Rawat.

“The attackers then escaped towards the military area. People were scared and started running here and there. Some of them informed police and took the injured to a hospital where he was reported brought dead. Valmiki had around 4-5 bullet injuries,” the SHO added. An FIR under murder charge has been registered against the accused, who are absconding.

Allahabad SSP Nitin Tiwari told the media, “We have set up three crime branch teams and will soon nab the accused.” He further said that Valmiki had recently been released from jail and had nine cases including those of murder and loot registered against him in Cantonment police station. His name has also been linked with gangster Chhota Rajan and the 2006 shootout at Kala Ghoda, Mumbai.

